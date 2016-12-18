BowlingFans.com Expert Bowling Tips

BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
PBA National Tour telecasts


TournamentDateTime (Eastern)Network
WSOB - PBA Viper Championship presented by PBA BOWSunday, December 08, 20131:00 PMESPN
WSOB - PBA Chameleon ChampionshipSunday, December 15, 20131:00 PMESPN
WSOB - PBA Scorpion ChampionshipSunday, December 22, 20133:30 PMESPN
WSOB - PBA World ChampionshipSunday, December 29, 20131:00 PMESPN
WTBA World Bowling Tour FinalsSunday, January 05, 20141:00 PMESPN
Round One's International Japan CupSunday, January 12, 20141:00 PMESPN
PBA RPI FinalsSunday, January 19, 20143:00 PMESPN
PBA LeagueSunday, January 26, 201412:00 PMESPN
Chris Paul PBA League All-StarsSunday, February 02, 20144:00 PMESPN
PBA LeagueSunday, February 09, 20143:00 PMESPN
PBA LeagueSunday, February 16, 20143:00 PMESPN
USBC MastersSunday, February 23, 20143:00 PMESPN
PBA LeagueSunday, March 02, 20143:00 PMESPN
PBA League - Position RoundSunday, March 23, 20141:00 PMESPN
PBA League - Wildcard RoundSunday, March 30, 20144:30 PMESPN
PBA Tournament Of ChampionsSunday, April 06, 20141:00 PMESPN
PBA League - Elias Cup FinalsSunday, April 13, 20142:00 PMESPN


Classic (rerun) PBA telecasts


At this time, there are no upcoming classic bowling telecasts or tv shows.



Other Bowling Related Telecasts


At this time, we're not aware of any other upcoming bowling telecasts or TV shows.



All times are Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Always double check your local TV listings as reported times may be different for your broadcast area.

ALL EVENTS AND TELECASTS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Before attending any event, always call ahead to confirm dates, time, and location as broadcast times may not be the recording date and time.



