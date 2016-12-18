BowlingFans.com Expert Bowling Tips

BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop

tips...helping you improve your game
Tom Blasco's Expert Bowling Tips

-The How's And Whys Of Your Inner Workings-The Brain (part 1)

01/22/2007 - By Tom Blasco

      Bowling is a reflex game and since reflexes emanate from the subconscious (your ROBOT), or mental side of your being. So what in fact are we doing--conditioning our reflexes, to respond to our pre-programming. The more successful bowler will use his conscious mind -- rather, he concentrate on four keys: (1) Visualization, (2) No negatives, (3) Laser Eye Targeting, and (4) Ignition-Proper Breathing; allowing your pre-training and pre-programmed subconscious to reflex your game. It's the same pre-shot preparation for every shot and frame. These sound pre-programmed fundamentals allow you to forget that part of your game and concentrate only on the task at hand, the present, the here and now--which is winning.

HOW DO WE LEARN OUR SKILLS?:
      Our sport requires well-tuned motor skills and a highly developed sense of spatial orientation, or exactly where our body is in space from moment to moment. Both of these functions are primarily the concern of the right brain, and they learn by imitation and repetition. So what is necessary to create your potential in your sport; three words - practice, practice, practice.

      Bowling is an acquired sport in that the skills needed to excel must be developed through learning and practice. Even though you may be a super star athlete with great physical skills such as jumping, running, strength or endurance, you have no immediate advantage when it comes to displaying your bowling ability. The skill assets of bowling - accuracy coupled with ball power - are the only areas in which a bowler can improve. All your learning (mentally, emotionally and physically), practice, refinement, honing and adjustments you do in your delivery is directed toward improving one or both of these two skills assets. The challenge to throw accurately and with power becomes an external balancing act for a player.

      Everything you learn physically, mentally, emotionally, verbally, visually, hearing, smell, touching, is stored in your brain; than summoned up, issues orders to duplicate and patterns (imprints) in long-term memory by repeating the correct movements over and over.

      When you first started this game, you often got frustrated because you were thinking about the mechanics of the game. This is normal because the left brain is active in the learning process. But as your movements are repeated and corrected and repeated again, they become indelibly etched on your long term memory until conscious effort is no longer required to perform them. When your skill is so well learned, almost instinctive, it will seldom be lost, such as riding a bike.

BORN ATHLETES:
      Genetic inheritance is the single most factor in determining your sports potential. Your genes set certain limits on your athletic ability. Qualities as the shape and size of bones and muscles are genetically determined and strongly influence what sport suites best and how good you can get at any of them. No two people equally trained will have the same athletic ability, one will clearly be more athletic than the other. An explanation for this seems to be that the brain and nervous system of the better athlete have some how been genetically programmed for faster reaction times, smoother, coordination, and other traits that are important for athletic achievement, such as agility, running, speed, manual dexterity, and various kinds of strengths.

GREAT PLAYERS:
      People blessed with many natural motor skills and a knack on learning quickly. Usually very rare. However, the question must be as to why, one bowler exceeds over 100 others in the same tournament, with all others being exposed to the same conditions, the same training, the same equipment? Some believe it is strictly the "Winning Attitude." Others believe it deals with early childhood patterns of success and failures that carry over into adulthood - a youngster who is use to winning and use to being a success as a child carry this into their adult years. These people enter every contest with the idea of winning - not being second, but being first.

      Usually, this is the same individual who practices his skills at every opportunity, who studied, trained and forced himself to work harder than his peers. Pro bowling has shown us that level of excellence, competence and ability are about the same but one group of players constantly and consistently - WIN.

      The reason could be in two areas: First, mental attitude - the unconscious drive to succeed at any cost, irrespective of what it takes physically to succeed. Second, the ability through professional training and instruction; hard practice to develop an extremely well-disciplined game and to program and store this knowledge in the subconscious mind with conscious practice. Then, when your vast storehouse of knowledge is needed, the conscious mind need only trigger the subconscious and the end result, SUCCESS.

      So how is a super bowler developed? One answer is that trained bowlers finally understand the process and allow themselves with their ability to believe that their subconscious actually dictates the physical reflexes necessary to bowl. They understand the theory and relationship of the teachings; visualize the mechanics and accept everything you learn in whole. They also believe this is a mental game; not mechanical. This is part of a winners arsenal. Winners will always find a way to win and losers will always find another excuse and another way to lose.

Part  1  2  3  4 »



We're here to help!

At BowlingCommunity.com you can get FREE advice from bowling coaches and league bowlers who thrive on helping other bowlers!
Post questions about your game, your technique or find how to overcome difficult lane conditions. You can even post videos of yourself bowling for critique and constructive criticism.

BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Rule interpretation
by Dennis Michael - Today at 05:50 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:52 PM
Fall '16 Week 15 V-league results, final standings
by steveA - Yesterday at 02:15 PM
New bowling shoes
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 01:49 AM
Sign-up open for winter V-league (Closes 12/25)
by Richie V. - 12/18/16 09:35 PM
Who was that guy?
by djp1080 - 12/18/16 01:01 PM
Just another venting blog
by djp1080 - 12/16/16 05:57 PM
LOL - little Lebowski tribute by Home Free
by goobee - 12/16/16 01:41 AM
Why can't I bowl kile this?
by champ - 12/15/16 11:40 AM
mental game
by 82Boat69 - 12/14/16 10:08 AM
Fall '16 Week 14 V-league results
by Richie V. - 12/13/16 02:51 PM
Help at the Lanes
by 82Boat69 - 12/13/16 09:36 AM

BowlingFans.com Expert Bowling Tips

-The Nine Cs by Tom Blasco
-Mental Toughness by Tom Blasco
-The How's And Whys Of Your Inner Workings-The Brain (part 1) by Tom Blasco
-The How's And Whys Of Your Inner Workings-The Brain (part 2) by Tom Blasco
-The How's And Whys Of Your Inner Workings-The Brain (part 3) by Tom Blasco
-The How's And Whys Of Your Inner Workings-The Brain (part 4) by Tom Blasco
-Hot Tips for Senior Bowlers (part 1) by Tom Blasco
-Hot Tips for Senior Bowlers (part 2) by Tom Blasco
-Check Your Grip by Tom Blasco
-12 Keys To Personal Bowling Success by Tom Blasco
-The Competitive Athlete by Tom Blasco
-Fast Feet by Tom Blasco
-Our Needs, Our Wants, Our Desires - What Drives Us, Our Understanding And Our Awareness by Tom Blasco
-My Mind - Friend or Foe? by Tom Blasco
-Impact Education by Tom Blasco
-Learning Experience or Skills by Tom Blasco
-Managing Your Spare Game by George Freeman
-Travelling with Bowling Balls - Redux by Robert Knight
-Bowling On The Sport Condition by George Freeman
-Through A Child's Eyes by George Freeman
-Go Practice! by George Freeman
-Taking Your Time On Spares by George Freeman
-Shopping For The Holidays by George Freeman
-Offer Some Help by George Freeman
-Playing To Your Potential by Tom Blasco
-Dealing With Luck by George Freeman
-When To Use New Techniques by George Freeman


Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2016 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.