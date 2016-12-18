BowlingFans.com Expert Bowling Tips

BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
The Right Approach...Views on the world of bowling.

Review of Bowling: The Handbook of Bowling Psychology

Volume 6, Issue 2, The 132th Edition
By Angel Zobel-Rodriguez

      The bowling world has been begging for this book. Let's face it, when the most recommended book on bowling's mental game is called The Inner Game of Tennis you just know there is a market for it. The talents of Eric S. Lasser, sports psychologist to the bowling stars, and coaching icons Fred Borden and Jeri Edwards combine to make an up-to-date, relevant bowling resource complete with stories from the professional, Team USA, coaching, and many other ranks.

      The book is broken down into several parts with pre-game and game day techniques, and offers help for individual and team competition. Rather than a substitute for good practice and coaching this book makes an excellent companion for both. The book offers sound advice, practice exercises, and interviews.

      Along with the strategies of the mental game, bowling fans will enjoy reading the behind the scenes comments on today's top talent from the PBA and former PWBA tours. If there's just one thing to do for your game this year, I'd recommend reading Sport Psychology Library: Bowling - The Handbook of Bowling Psychology. I expect to be recommending it to my Junior Gold and sport league bowlers for years to come.

Gotta Split,

Angel


